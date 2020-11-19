COVID-19: Ky. Sets Another Record with 3,649 Cases; 478 in NKY Counties

Kentucky yet again set another single-day record for COVID-19 cases with 3,649 confirmed on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said.

The record comes a day after the governor issued new restrictions on society as part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including the closure public and private schools and indoor restaurant dining.

Kenton County recorded 179 cases while Boone Co. saw 165, Campbell Co. 104, Grant Co. 17, and Pendleton Co. 13 for a total of 478 in the five Northern Kentucky counties.

Kentucky has seen an increase of 400% in confirmed positive cases over the past nine weeks. The state's positivity rate of 9.18% is the highest since May.

Thirty new deaths were reported including a 93-year-old man from Boone County; a 79-year-old man from Campbell County; a 67-year-old man from Gallatin County; five women, ages 75, 86, 90, 95 and 96, and three men, ages 64, 77 and 96, from Kenton County.

“As our needs are increasing, more of our front line – our only line – health care workers are getting infected. More and more are in quarantine after a possible exposure, too,” said Beshear. “So as our need goes up, our capacity and ability to help people goes down. That’s why we’re taking these steps.”

Beshear highlighted reporting in The River City News during his media briefing on Thursday. The story featured news from St. Elizabeth Healthcare that it expects that it could double its patient count by Thanksgiving.

There are currently 1,550 people in Kentucky hospitals for COVID-19 including 358 in intensive care units and 199 on ventilators.

-Staff report