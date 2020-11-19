Independence Man Indicted, Accused of Raping Teen

An Independence man was indicted Thursday on charges related to allegations that he raped a 15-year old.

Shaquil Wynn, 26, is charged with third degree rape and third degree sodomy and is scheduled to be arraigned in Kenton Circuit Court on November 30.

He is currently out of jail on a $2,500 bond.

Wynn was arrested on September 17 by Independence Police when he was accused of raping the teen.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said that evidence collected at the scene and evaluated by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab was found to contain DNA from Wynn and the 15-year old.

"Unfortunately, serious cases like this are delayed for months or even years due to underfunding and understaffing of the state's crime labs," said Sanders. "It's extremely important evidence and it's incredibly unfortunate we have to wait so long for DNA testing."

Sanders also said that reductions in staffing due to COVID-19 have exacerbated an already backlogged system.

"It's rolling the dice with public safety when sex offenders are walking the streets because of delayed test results," said Sanders.

-Staff report