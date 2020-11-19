Kenton County Library to Close Buildings

The Kenton County Public Library’s physical buildings will be closed to patrons Saturday through Sunday, Dec. 13. The drive-thru at all three locations and online services will still be available.

Closing the physical buildings to in-person service is in accordance with orders made by the governor’s office on Wednesday related to the surging COVID-19 cases.

The drive-thru will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The library offers several online services to assist teachers and families with remote learning that can be accessed here.

Books, movies, music and more can be put on hold by calling or visiting Kentonlibrary.org/catalog. Items can be picked up at any branch's drive-thru. E-books, movie and music downloads, and audiobooks can be checked out online at Kentonlibrary.org/ebooks.

A full listing of programs for online viewing can be found at Kentonlibrary.org/events.

-Staff report