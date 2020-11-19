Motorcyclist Dies After Petersburg Crash

A woman is dead nearly two weeks after crashing a motorcycle in Petersburg.

It happened on Saturday, November 7 at around 1:44 p.m. when Angela McDaniel, 41, of Harrison, Oh., was traveling westbound on Petersburg Road (KY 20) and failed to negotiate a curve, investigators said.

McDaniel was knocked from the motorcycle and eventually slid into a guardrail.

McDaniel was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center via AirCare medical helicopter with life threatening injuries.

McDaniel was reported on Thursday by the Boone County Sheriff's Office to have died.

She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

-Staff report