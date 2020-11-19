Newport GED Program Ranked State's Best

The Newport Independent School General Educational Development (GED) program, Campbell County Skills U (CCSU), has been ranked the number one program in the state by the Kentucky Department of Education for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

“The teachers at CCSU do such an amazing job," said CCSU Program Director Nichole Braun. "It makes me so happy that they are being recognized for all the work they do. They love teaching, seeing students succeed, and it shows because they go above and beyond.”

The GED program aims to assist students over the age of 18 who are not currently enrolled in high school. The Kentucky Department of Education ranks each program on the number of adults enrolled in classes, the number of educational level gains, and the number of GED graduates.

After a new student orientation, attendees are given a TABE test, which provides specific academic insight to where each individual attendee is and where they need to be to successfully complete the GED test.

While the program originated as a standard GED program, it has since grown to include "brush-up studies" in reading, math and writing skills, Braun said.

Not only do adults 18 or older that live in Northern Kentucky qualify for this free program, but Campbell County Skills U is offering free GED testing for all test takers.

"With almost 5,000 adults in the Campbell County area without a high school diploma or equivalent, the most important thing the community can know is “that there is a free GED program to serve the community," she said.

The program is flexible to cater towards any kind of schedule or situation by offering daytime and evening hours, online or in person. The program also has a mobile app.

“Many adult students are studying right alongside their children,” Braun said.

GED graduates feel pride and accomplishment but also realize benefits in earning potential, a news release said.

“Students that earn a GED diploma make an average of $9,400 more a year than those that do not have those credentials," Braun said. "Earning the diploma opens the door to new jobs, certificates and college opportunities.”

