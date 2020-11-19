Police: Man Posed as 15-Year Old to Lure Girl for Sex, Now Faces Rape Charge

A man was arrested Wednesday after police say that he posed as a 15-year old boy in order to meet a girl for sex.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office worked with the Springfield Township (Oh.) Police Department in arresting Kevin Villamar, 28, of Springfield Township.

Investigators said that in September, the girl's mother contacted police to report sexual abuse involving her daughter and an unknown man.

Detectives reviewed messages exchanged between the girl and the unknown suspect who was later identified as Villamar. The two met online where Villamar posed as a teen boy and solicited sex.

Villamar and the girl later met in Hebron where police said that he raped the girl.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Villamar had recorded at least one sexual act, a news release said.

Villamar is awaiting extradition to the Boone County Detention Center where he is set to be held on $500,000 bond and to face charges of third degree rape, third degree sodomy, use of a minor in a sexual performance, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, distribution of obscene matter to minors, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.

He was arrested in Springfield Township on a Boone County warrant after being interviewed by detectives.

-Staff report