Work to Begin Monday on Decoursey Pike Resurfacing

An asphalt resurfacing project begins Monday on Decoursey Pike (KY 177) from Petty Road (KY 2044) to the Banklick Creek Bridge in Kenton County.

Base failure work will take place on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Drivers in the area will see flaggers with one lane closed in the work zone.

There will be no work during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Crews will return in the spring of 2021 to complete the resurfacing of this 7.5-mile section of roadway.

-Staff report

