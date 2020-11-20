Child Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Dixie Highway Crash

This story has been corrected: one of the drivers was injured, and a previous version of this article indicated otherwise. RCN regrets the error.

A 6-year old child was air-lifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Florence on Friday morning.

It happened at around 8:10 a.m. at the 10200 block of Dixie Highway.

A second child, a 4-year old, suffered minor injuries.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said that preliminary evidence indicates that a blue Fiat 500X headed southbound on Dixie crossed left of center and struck a white Hyundai sedan head-on.

The 6-year old child was air-lifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center while the 4-year old was taken by ambulance to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Holly Eversole, 27, of Florence, sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was air-lifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The other driver, the mother of the two children, refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

-Staff report