COVID-19: A Record 3,825 Cases in Ky.; 318 in NKY

Kentucky set yet another record for COVID-19 cases in a single day with 3,825 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state on Friday, Governor Andy Beshear said.

The Northern Kentucky Independent Health District saw 318 of those cases in Boone (123), Kenton (119), Campbell (62), and Grant (14) counties. Pendleton County, which is in a separate health district, also saw ten additional cases.

All Northern Kentucky counties remain in the state's "red zone", denoting a daily average of 25 or more cases per 100,000 population.

New restrictions on businesses and social gatherings went into effect on Friday as part of the state's effort to slow the spread of the virus, which killed another twenty people on Friday, including a 74-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man from Boone County, and an 88-year-old woman from Campbell County.

“This is exponential growth. It is shattering records over and over until we stop it. That’s why we are taking action – we have to,” said Beshear. “We’ve got more than 10,000 students quarantined right now just based on the last two weeks alone. We’ve got to do so much better."

New requirements impact restaurants; bars; social gatherings; indoor fitness and recreation centers; venues and theaters; professional services; and schools.

Currently there are 1,544 people hospitalized across the state with 366 in intensive care units and 188 on ventilators.

The state's positivity rate is 9.15%.

-Staff report