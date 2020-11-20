Kent Lofts in Bellevue, Kenton Government Building Honored with Cincinnati Preservation Awards

The Cincinnati Preservation Association honored eleven local projects including two in Northern Kentucky at its annual meeting this month.

The awards program was held virtually last Sunday.

The Kenton County Government Center won the adaptive reuse award. The county government transformed the former Bavarian Brewery Building in Covington into its new headquarters.

The Kent Lofts, a residential project by Covington-based Orleans Development in Bellevue, was one of the winners of the rehabilitation award.

From CPA:

Kenton County Government Center: Covington’s iconic, castle-like Bavarian Brewery was founded in 1866 and brewed beer on West Twelfth Street for a hundred years. The National Register-listed brewery then was renovated as a multipurpose entertainment complex, but closed in 2006. The structure formerly containing Bavarian’s Brew and Mill Houses, built in 1911, was repurposed as part of the Kenton County Government Center, opening in 2019.

Kent Lofts: A ten-million-dollar renovation using historic tax credits transformed a formerly vacant 20,000 square-foot factory into 66 living units, preserving the building’s industrial character and reflecting its history. The concrete and brick building was built in 1924 as National Colortype and was one of the largest in Bellevue.

-Staff report