NKU Extends Timeline in Provost Search, Names Interim

Northern Kentucky University is extending its timeline for the search to replace Provost Sue Ott Rowlands who is stepping down at the end of the year.

In the meantime, Dr. Ande Durojaiye will serve as interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

Durojaiye joined NKU in 2018 as vice provost of undergraduate academic affairs.

"His research has focused on effective methods to improve undergraduate education and student persistence. I know he will keep our academic momentum moving forward during the transition," NKU President Ashish Vaidya said in an announcement to the campus community.

Durojaiye will also chair the COVID-19 Preparedness Team during the spring semester, Vaidya said. Ott Rowlands chaired that team previously.

"We are grateful for Sue’s steady leadership of the Division of Academic Affairs over the past seven years, and most recently chairing the COVID-19 Preparedness Team. Please join me in thanking Sue and wishing her well on her future endeavors," Vaidya said.

The search for a permanent provost will extend into early 2021, the university said, due to scheduling conflicts.

-Staff report

Photo: Dr. Ande Durojaiye (provided)