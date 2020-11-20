Union Proclaims "Small Business Saturday" for Nov. 28

The City of Union proclaimed Saturday, November 28 as Small Business Saturday in the city.

A proclamation was issued earlier this month by the city commission, led by Commissioner Eric Dulaney. It was presented to John "Lefty" Bernard who operates Lefty's Barbershop on Old Union Road.

“This year, perhaps more than any other, it is critical to show our support for small businesses in Union,” said Mayor Larry K. Solomon. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a challenging year for all businesses, and especially those locally-owned businesses that are vital to our city’s success. By issuing this proclamation, we remind everyone to shop locally when they can and to support their friends and neighbors who keep our economy growing in the city.”

The City of Union has more than 50 small or locally-owned and/or franchised businesses located inside the city limits, with numerous others located in the immediate area of Union, a news release said.

Small Business Saturday was a movement started in 2010 by the American Express credit card company, to help raise awareness and support for locally-owned businesses during the height of the 2010 economic depression. The effort was recognized in 2011 by the U.S. Senate.

