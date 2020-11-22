Boone Fiscal Court Explores Two Large Commercial, Industrial Developments

Two sites of more than 108 and 166 acres in Boone County is poised to be home to an industrial and commercial development.

The fiscal court listened to a first reading of an ordinance changing the zoning map from agricultural estate to industrial one planned development near 5208 Bullittsville Road on the smaller site.

The ordinance also requests a concept development plan in an industrial one planned development zone for a 166.221-acre area located on the northwest corner of the Northbend Road/Gateway Boulevard intersection and immediately south of the property at 3675 Northbend Road.

Paul Hemmer Companies is developing the sites which are owned by the Kenton County Airport Board. The Boone County Planning Commission approved the changes with eighteen conditions.

Planning commission member Mike Schwartz attended the fiscal court meeting last week to explain the situation.

There are two concept plans, and both are comprised of 2.6 million square feet of commercial and industrial, but concept A has eight buildings, and concept B has nine buildings, which changes the circuit of at least one road.

The first condition requires concept A or B to be chosen, and conditions two through six all identify prohibited uses for the area, with condition seven dealing with sidewalks, several of which require the area to abide by the rules of the zoning or the concept development plan.

Condition nine refers to an old cemetery which is supposed to be located on the site, but the developers have tried to find it and failed, so the condition specifies that if the cemetery is found, developers have to abide by the rules regarding old cemeteries.

Schwartz acknowledged that the conditions were lengthy and technical.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore clarified that none of the connections to Bullittsville Road are connected specifically to the future projects planned near Bullittsville Road.

Moore also clarified that truck stops have been eliminated as a use in the conditions, but there is truck parking at this new project.

At the public hearing during the planning Commission meeting, it was stated that phase one is scheduled to begin almost immediately, with the rest of the project to have a five- to ten-year build-out.

The second reading is planned for December 8.

The fiscal court also authorized an allowance to shelter people experiencing homelessness at hotels and motels with assistance from Welcome House of Northern Kentucky.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor