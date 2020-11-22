Dayton Schools Ready for Return to Virtual Learning

Dayton Independent Schools Superintendent Jay Brewer said at last week's board of education meeting that there has been no transmission of COVID-19 on the district's campuses, but that the schools are prepared for virtual learning, mandated again by Governor Andy Beshear as part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Brewer credited faculty and staff for enforcing masks and social-distancing as well as cleaning on campus, as well as the community for working with the district to keep students home when they are sick.

The superintendent said that there has not been a single case of a student or employee being placed in quarantine due to exposure in the district.

"Kudos to our staff for staying safe, and our community for complying with the standards," he said. "And to our Devils, if we can do this, we can do anything!"

Lincoln Elementary School principal Heather Dragan said that even the youngest students have been vigilant about wearing masks and social distancing, as well as using soap and hand sanitizer.

Dragan said that parents are completing surveys about concerns about the return to virtual learning.

Brewer said that meetings are planned on the delivery of school meals for students while learning off campus. Cafeteria workers may also see an increase in hazard pay, he said.

In other business, Brewer noted that the district's enrollment of 813 is the lowest that is has been in several years, with most of the loss coming at the elementary level.

Architect Ehmet Hayes was present to oversee the board's approval of the bid documents to be sent out to find out the price to replace or repair the roofs on two buildings.

