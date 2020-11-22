Dog Day Care Coming to Bellevue

Nicole and Doug Ladnow are about to embark upon their dream. They plan to open Bellevue Barkhouse, a doggy daycare center, at 339 Union Street in Bellevue, shortly after the new year.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ladnow said. “It’s also a dream come early.”

Ladnow was planning to retire from the corporate world in five years and then take on the doggy daycare venture. A recent restructure of her job, however, caused her to enter early retirement. Thus, the dream is coming true now.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I’m especially excited to be a part of the Bellevue community and bring something different to the river cities. We also hope that we can benefit the other businesses by bringing new patrons to the area who may visit them, as well.”

Bellevue Barkhouse will offer indoor climate-controlled doggy daycare, with hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. On the weekends, Nicole said, special dog-friendly events will be held like a dinner party, mutts and mimosas, doggy yoga and more.

The Barkhouse will also be home to a doggy-themed boutique featuring locally sourced treats and pupcakes. There will also be up-cycled handmade dog-themed décor, as well as collars and leashes.

“These items will be made by us or outsourced locally,” she said. “They will be handmade and one of a kind.”

Currently, the Ladnow’s have an Etsy.com shop with some handmade items including wooden dog crates that will fit in with any home décor. The shop is also called Bellevue Barkhouse.

Doug said he’s looking forward to being in business for himself. And, he said, it’s the best business to be in, the dog business.

“We love dogs,” he said. “We foster them through Stray Animal Adoption Program (SAAP) and have been for five years. Dogs are great. We are so happy our dream is happening and we get a chance to do this.”

Nicole said she and Doug have a “soft spot” for animals. “We don’t have children, so they are our kids. Lot’s of people feel that way about their pets. And now, they’ll have a place to take their pets when they go to work or take a vacation. They’ll know they’re well taken care of too.”

Nicole said the thing she’s looking forward to the most is meeting fellow pet lovers and of course their dogs.

“What better job is there than to snuggle dogs all day,” she said.

Written by Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor

Photo provided