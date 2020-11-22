Edgewood Seeks Refund, Chooses New Company for Emergency Radios

The City of Edgewood contracted with Harris Technology and AMK for its new emergency radio equipment but the ire chief said Monday that he has lost confidence. The city has asked for a refund.

Fire Chief Tom Dickman presented the plan to city council last week.

All local governments are changing their equipment to digital communications.

There were some issues discovered, such as lapel mics having difficulty transmitting.

The manufacturer was able to replicate the issue but is unsure how to fix it currently.

Higher temperatures are also proving to be difficult for the lapel mics.

Additional features expected of the radios were also not present.

City Administrator Brian Dehner said that the companies have been helpful in working out a refund, and Chief Dickman praised the companies saying that they were helpful, too.

Now Dickman is going back to the original bids from last year and is choosing Motorola at a cost of $20,462.55.

Council approved the change.

In other business, council member Kim Wolking said that her committee recommended Brownstone Company for the city's branding efforts. There are plans to brand the gateways to the city.

Mayor Link said that the lobby doors at the city building would be open for people to mail their letters to Santa from through December 4.

The annual tree lighting will be held outside the senior center in Freedom Park on November 29 at 5:30 p.m., but there will be no indoor activities.

Anyone who wants to participate in the outdoor home decorating contest should leave their lights on December 11 through 13, when judges will be around to enjoy the lights.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor