Photos: Holmes Football Season Ends with Playoff Loss at Home
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 20:35 RCN Newsdesk
The Holmes Bulldogs saw their football season Saturday afternoon, falling behind early at home and never recovering.
Boyd Co. (4-4) beat Holmes 55-14, advancing to the next round of the Class 4A playoffs to face Rowan Co. (3-3).
Holmes (7-3) had defeated Boyd Co. on the road on October 9, 26-15.
The loss snapped the Bulldogs' six-game winning streak.
RCN photographer Brian Frey produced these photos from the final game of the season at Holmes.