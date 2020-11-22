Photos: Holmes Football Season Ends with Playoff Loss at Home

The Holmes Bulldogs saw their football season Saturday afternoon, falling behind early at home and never recovering.

Boyd Co. (4-4) beat Holmes 55-14, advancing to the next round of the Class 4A playoffs to face Rowan Co. (3-3).

Holmes (7-3) had defeated Boyd Co. on the road on October 9, 26-15.

The loss snapped the Bulldogs' six-game winning streak.

RCN photographer Brian Frey produced these photos from the final game of the season at Holmes.