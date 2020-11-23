Bircus Brewing Celebrates 3 Years, Adds Wood-Fired Pizzas

Bircus Brewing Co. will celebrate its third anniversary on Wednesday and announced that it is adding wood-fired pizzas to its menu, with plans to offer pasta, soon.

Bircus Grille features the work of Michael Cusumano, head chef at the JW Marriott Fiola at Dopolavoro in Italy, who lent his talents to the Ludlow business to help the kitchen get up and running.

"It's a true pleasure to be back here amongst friends and family that I haven't seen in many years. It's an honor to be serving the food that I have grown to love and learned to make while I have been abroad for all this time," Cusumano said in a news release.

Bircus’s founder Paul Miller and Michael Cusumano first met in Middle School at St. Joseph's Crescent Springs and remained friends through Covington Catholic High School and the last twenty five years with Miller heading to the circus and Cusumano to cook in Italy.

Miller also operates Circus Mojo in Ludlow.

In keeping with Kentucky’s COVID-19 regulations, Bircus Grille is offering pizzas and beer to go or to be enjoyed in the beer garden until indoor service can be resumed.

Bircus Brewing is located at 322 Elm Street in Ludlow.

-Staff report

Photo provided