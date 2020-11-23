Campus Food Pantry Providing NKU Students with To-Go Meals for Holidays

The on-campus food pantry at Northern Kentucky University is hosting its third annual Thanksgiving Celebration on Wednesday and will offer to-go meals for 200 students staying on or near campus through the holidays.

FUEL NKU hosts a family-style Thanksgiving feast each year, but with the Highland Heights campus operating remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meals are being handed out.

“The holiday season is right around the corner, and the pandemic has brought an increase in food insecurities on campus,” said Dr. Jessica Averitt Taylor, FUEL NKU founder. “No one should be hungry, especially on a day that typically celebrates time with loved ones. We will be ready outside the Student Union with meals ready for you to grab and go.”

FUEL NKU is partnering with several community partners to provide the Thanksgiving meals for students. The Kroger Co. provided turkey for 200 meals, and Busken Bakery donated pumpkin pies. Chartwells, NKU’s external food services partner, pitched in to cover an array of side items and help with coordinating the event logistics. Along with the to-go meals, students can also request other food and essentials to support them through the upcoming Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

What: FUEL NKU Thanksgiving Celebration To-Go Dinner

When: Nov. 25, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: The James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union

The number of students in need of FUEL NKU support continues to expand. Since 2016, the student community center has welcomed 15,067 visits and provided 85,706 pounds of food and toiletries to students over the last year.

“We’ve donated nearly double the amount of food these past few months, and we currently serve about 8% of all NKU students," Averitt Taylor said. "This to-go celebration ensures our students know where they’ll find their next meal. It may be a small gesture, our students know that we care about them, and we are here for them.”

-Staff report