COVID-19: 2,135 New Cases Statewide, 216 in NKY

Kentucky recorded an additional 2,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the first day of a new week, following a record-setting case count last week.

“Day in and day out, our health care workers are doing what it takes. So day in and day out, we have to, too. Think about their sacrifice, every day going into a unit where they could contract this virus that they see people die from,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “What about our sacrifice? Over these coming months until we get to a vaccine, are we willing to step up for them and for each other, to make sure we can all get through this?

“We are at war. They are on the front lines and they are our only line. I will not abandon them. I will stand with them and I will make the difficult decisions it takes to make sure that our health care system can ultimately help everybody who needs it.”

Wearing masks continues to be the most effective action Kentuckians can take to protect themselves and others, Beshear said.

Locally, there were 85 new cases in Boone County, 77 in Kenton Co., 39 in Campbell Co., 8 in Pendleton Co., and 7 in Grant Co.

The state's positivity rate is 8.97%.

There are currently 1,573 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19 including 391 in intensive care units and 203 on ventilators.

On Monday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, updated Kentuckians on contact tracing, COVID-19 clusters and new projections that account for Gov. Beshear’s additional restrictions.

“Contact tracing has a number of different purposes: case investigation, helping connect Kentuckians to helpful resources they need, contact notification and providing information about quarantining,” said Dr. Stack. “Recent models show that just for Jefferson County and 14 surrounding counties, if we had complete compliance with new requirements we could prevent almost 1,000 additional deaths by mid-January. Even with low compliance, 513 deaths would be prevented.”

