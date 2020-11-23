Friends of Covington Sponsor City-Wide Holiday Decoration Contest

There will be a holiday decoration event this year sponsored by the Friends of Covington, which is putting on the contest for the first time in its 33-year history.

Five Covington property owners will be recognized for their decorative efforts.

Friends of Covington is primarily known for its annual beautification awards and Covington Award dinner in the spring.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, the annual dinner was canceled for 2020 while the beautification awards were presented during a virtual event in mid-September. Twenty-two property owners were recognized during that event – the 29th time the Friends sponsored a beautification competition for residents in each of the city’s eighteen neighborhoods.

“At a time when Covington, the United States and the world are all facing a tragic pandemic that has had a huge impact on gathering with friends and family, we thought it might be a good time to show some holiday spirit with an event that doesn’t involve a lot of people clustered together in a building,” said John Niland, president of the Friends of Covington. “We’re hoping that this event will be pandemic-proof – safe and fun, even if we’re never in a position to say hello or thanks to the nominees or the winners face-to-face.”

When the Friends of Covington originally discussed sponsoring holiday awards, the organization considered evaluating decorations in each neighborhood. But given the relatively short time that the decorations will be in place, the decision was made to recognize a smaller number of people for the first year of the event, a news release said.

Five homes or businesses will receive Friends of Covington Holiday Awards banners that are a smaller version of the Beautification Awards banners that are presented in the fall. Over the years, hundreds of home and business owners in every neighborhood have been honored by the organization for improving the exteriors of their properties and, by extension, making Covington a better place to live, work and play.

The deadline for nominating a property this year is 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. If everything goes as planned, the organization will notify award winners and those who are recognized with honorable mentions no later than Sunday, Dec. 20.

To nominate a property for an award, go to thefriendsofcovington.com website and fill out a form that should take about 90 seconds to complete.

Property owners may nominate their own property for recognition and neighborhoods that work together may nominate, for example, a specific city block for an award. Properties that are listed for sale are not eligible for an award.

For further information, send an email to FOC president John Niland at [email protected].

-Staff report

Photo: A decorated home in Covington's Old Seminary Square neighborhood in 2015 (RCN file)