New Addiction Treatment Centers Open in Covington, Elsmere

Two new addiction treatment centers are opening in Kenton County.

FamilyCare Counseling Solutions announced its new outpatient center at the Fifth Street Center in Covington's Mainstrasse Village (525 West 5th Street).

The center will aid in addiction treatment, as well as with mental illness, family issues, and other issues faced by adults, youth, and families.

It opens in December.

The treatment center will bring new jobs to Covington and offer expanded dual-diagnosis treatment that includes intensive outpatient groups for adults and youth who may struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues, a news release said.

FamilyCare will offer screening, case management, and active referral to treatment and recovery support services.

"We have made exceptional efforts to address service gaps for adults, parents, and families experiencing significant barriers accessing quality behavioral health services. Our expansion is a natural progression for our company to meet the needs of our community," said Derrick Trammell, president & clinical supervisor. "It's an important first step towards becoming the go-to outpatient treatment center for your recovery needs and will be the first of many important additions for the company and our recovery community. We are very excited to roll out the expansion plans for those impacted in our community by mental health, substance abuse, and the child welfare system. It has never been more critical than right now."

In Elsmere, Brightview is opening on November 30 at 4135 Dixie Highway. Though the location, which was formerly home to Family Video, is in Elsmere, the company has branded the operation as Brightview Erlanger.

The company operates twenty-five locations that serve more than 6,000 patients regularly, a news release said.

Treatment programs at Brightview usually include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group counseling, peer recovery support, and wraparound social services.

It is expected to employ twenty people.

“As a person in recovery for eight years, I can say with complete confidence that BrightView is doing things right. BrightView offers a comprehensive treatment program that provides a continuum of care," said Amy Parker, a peer recovery supporter at BrightView in Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. "BrightView helps individuals learn how to gain lifelong, successful recovery. Each patient has an entire team dedicated to their treatment and success. Our program is non-punitive and judgment free. The way that BrightView staff treat me, as a person in recovery, is indicative of our mission and how we see our patients—invaluable, respected, and cared for. I think anyone who walks through our doors can feel that they are going to be taken care of.”

“We are poised to work with the Erlanger community to save lives and bring more hope to the region by treating addiction compassionately and effectively,” Dr. Shawn Ryan, co-founder and chief medical officer of BrightView, said. “We are certain that as we work with established community partners, we will see improvements one life, one patient at a time, which will result in positive trends. We are confident that our newly hired staff in Erlanger will help us execute our mission of accessible sobriety and treatment. This is an outstanding community, and we look forward to helping people here achieve lasting recovery.”

