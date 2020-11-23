NKU, Cincinnati Women to Play Wednesday

The Northern Kentucky women’s basketball team will play Cincinnati to open the 2020-21 season head coach Camryn Whitaker announced Monday morning.

UC will host the game at Fifth Third Arena at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and the game will be carried on ESPN+.

NKU is 10-9 all-time against UC, including a 2-2 mark since reclassifying to Division I.

Northern Kentucky returns 72 percent of its offensive production from a 20-12 season last year that also saw the Norse finish 12-6 in league play and reach the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.

Whitaker’s squad was picked to finish fourth in the League this year and junior guard Ally Niece earned recognition on preseason first team.

-Staff report

Photo via Wiki Commons