State Program Urges Small Business Support in Main Street Communities Like Covington

A special holiday promotion highlighting small businesses was launched by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet (TAH) and the Kentucky Main Street Program (KYMS).

Kentucky Main Street works to encourage downtown revitalization and economic development through preserving historic buildings.

KYMS features 29 participating local programs that support restaurants, art spaces and retail unique to Kentucky. During November and December, individual Main Street communities are being highlighted on social media (@KyTAHC) using the hashtags #ExploreKyMainSt and #ShopKyMainSt.

Covington is one of the Main Street communities through a program managed by Renaissance Covington.

"The holidays are going to look and feel different for everyone, but small businesses throughout Kentucky are taking the necessary precautions to ensure Kentuckians can safely shop this holiday season," said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “Supporting local is more important than ever. We encourage people to take advantage of local holiday shopping to see firsthand the unique finds created by Kentucky artisans, and help keep dollars spent locally circulating within the community."

KYMS communities have introduced a variety of creative promotions and other activities geared to maintain safety in light of the pandemic.

"We invite shoppers to also use these hashtags to share your Main Street experiences with us on social media," said KYMS State Coordinator Kitty Dougoud. "These unique historic downtowns are ready for you to explore during the holiday season – in person, using curbside pick-up, and online. It’s a wonderful opportunity to create memories while supporting local businesses."

For a complete list of holiday promotions, visit www.heritage.ky.gov.

-Staff report