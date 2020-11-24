COVID-19: Ohio on Ky. Travel Advisory; 2,690 New Cases Statewide; 174 in NKY

Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday reiterated the Department of Public Health's travel advisory against travel to states where the coronavirus positivity rate is equal to or grater than 15 percent of COVID-19 testing, which again includes Ohio.

That state currently has a positivity rate of 15.87% and is the closest state of fifteen on the current list.

The advisory was first issued on July 20 and recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of the states on the list. This quarantine guidance applies to all leisure travel.

Meanwhile, Beshear reported an additional 2,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state on Tuesday, including 71 in Boone County, 45 in Kenton Co., 25 in Campbell Co., 20 in Pendleton Co., and 13 in Grant Co.

Beshear wanred about the virus's potential exponential growth during the Thanksgiving holiday if families do not celebrate distantly.

“The number of people we lose is compounded when community spread is as high as it is and when it overwhelms the health care capacity of a state or region. This is happening in real time across the country,” said Beshear. “It’s starting to happen here in Kentucky. If we do not stop the exponential growth of cases, we will exceed our health care capacity. We will experience more loss and more death than we have to.”

The governor urged Kentuckians to avoid travel and to have dinner only with people who live in their household or at a maximum with people from two different households with no more than eight people total.

“Protect your family at Thanksgiving this year so they will be here at Christmas next year,” said Beshear.

Beshear said that receiving one negative COVID-19 test result days before a gathering can’t guarantee that you won’t infect others at that event.

“It can take time for an infection to show up in a test,” said Beshear. “Please keep your Thanksgiving celebration as small as you can.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel.

Kentucky also recorded 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths including a 78-year old woman from Kenton County, and a positivity rate of 8.82%.

There are currently 1,658 people hospitalized, with 390 in intensive care units, and 207 on ventilators.

