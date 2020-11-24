Covington Extends Neighborhood Grants Deadline

Neighborhood associations and others will have an extra month to submit applications for grants of up to $5,000 from the City of Covington for small projects in their communities.

In a news release, the city cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason that many neighborhood meetings have been canceled.

The deadline to apply for the grants is being moved from November 30 to December 30.

“We want the initiative to be successful, so the extension seemed like an obvious solution to get more applications,” Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said. “The bottom line is that people just need more time.”

The program has supported recent projects like solar-powered lights in Levassor Park, a drinking fountain in George Rogers Clark Park in Historic Licking Riverside, and sidewalk planters at Latonia’s Ritte’s Corner.

Covington hired the Center for Great Neighborhoods to help it administer the program this year.

Guidelines and an application can be found here.

A recent media release can be seen here.

-Staff report