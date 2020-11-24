GO Pantry Partners with Meijer for Local Food Relief Program

A local pantry is working to provide food relief to local families in the holiday season.

GO Pantry is partnering with Meijer through the grocer's Simply Give hunger-relief program.

“GO Pantry is seeing an increased demand for food support to help local children get through the days they are not in school. As we plan for the holidays we must, as a community, remember these kids in need. More than gifts, there are kids all over NKY who will struggle to find enough to eat during the Christmas break. With your help, GO Pantry will send home 900 GO Boxes to help NKY kids with basic food needs over the winter break. This is a 28% increase over last year,” said Laura Dumancic, GO Pantry executive director. “GO Pantry is currently receiving both food and financial donations to help meet the need. The more we collect, the more GO Boxes we can distribute.”

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry in the store’s community.

GO Pantry will benefit from donation cards purchased at the Meijer store in Florence (4990 Houston Rd.) now through Jan. 2. In addition, Meijer will double match any cards purchased on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 12, effectively tripling contributions made on those days.

“The events of this year have taught us all the importance of community members supporting each other,” said Beth McIntire, GO Pantry director of operations. “We encourage community members to help us feed NKY students facing food insecurity in this holiday season by purchasing a Meijer Simply Give food donation card during their next shopping trip.”

In light of increased need resulting from COVID-19, Meijer has already donated more than $3 million to Simply Give food pantry partners this year. Since the program began in November 2008, more than $58 million has been generated for food pantries in the Midwest to distribute to our neighbors in need.

“The holidays are a difficult time for people facing food insecurity and food pantries continue to struggle to keep up with the flood of requests they receive daily, especially given the difficult circumstances many families now face amidst the global pandemic,” said Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving at Meijer. “The Simply Give program is a way for Meijer customers to partner with us and support the food banks and pantries that feed families in need in their own communities. We certainly couldn’t do it without the support and commitment of our generous customers and team members, who stand beside us in this effort.”

-Staff report