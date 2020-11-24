Welcome House Opens Emergency Winter Shelter in Covington

A new emergency winter shelter for single adults is opening in Covington.

Welcome House of Northern Kentucky will open the temporary shelter on November 30 through March 31, 2021.

Emergency funding was provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The shelter will have beds for 26 people with food provided by Brighton Center's Center Table Catering and other donors.

“The pandemic has put a significant strain on our sheltering system. Our already limited shelter beds have decreased by almost seventy percent this winter due to social distancing guidelines,” said Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine. “We could have over fifty people sheltering outside this winter. We have to do something. We can’t let people in our community freeze to death this winter.”

The Welcome House did not provide the address of the new shelter when a spokesperson was asked, but prospective guests at the new shelter will have to check in at the Welcome House's offices at 205 Pike Street to see if they qualify and that the shelter is not at capacity, the spokesperson said.

Opening a winter shelter aligns with Welcome House's mission to provide a continuum of services to take our most vulnerable neighbors from housing uncertainty to housing stability, an announcement said.

With a focus on single adults in the new shelter, Welcome House expands upon its existing housing opportunities for women and children.

“Our goal is to stabilize the lives of these homeless individuals by operating this site 24/7. We will be able to provide needed wraparound services like case management, medical care, food, transportation, counseling in addition to shelter,” said Amrine. “If you want to end homelessness, you have to embrace a housing first philosophy. Once you get someone housed, you can work on all the other issues.”

-Staff report