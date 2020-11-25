City of Covington Urges Support for Small Businesses

The City of Covington is urging customers to shop at the city's small businesses during the holiday shopping season.

“Small-business retail is kind of our ‘sweet spot’ and the heart of our entrepreneurial spirit,” said Mayor Joe Meyer, who recently signed a proclamation calling attention to Small Business Saturday, which happens this weekend as a national effort to support independent operations. “Covington is most definitely not a big-box shopping-mall kind of place, and we’re fortunate to have an eclectic collection of unique places that sell a wide range of services and interesting products.”

Health restrictions related to the coronavirus have curtailed many of the annual formal events related to Small Business Saturday, but many businesses and their advocates are being creative in finding ways to bring in customers.

For example:

Renaissance Covington is using its Facebook page and website to promote individual businesses in the city, “holiday gift sets,” and a “Shop Local” media campaign, as seen here and here.

A new marketing and wayfinding program called “Eat, Drink & Stroll Covington” is making it easier for people to find restaurants in the northern half of the city, thanks to signs, banners, QR Codes, and the www.recovky.com site. It’s a partnership among the City, the Covington Business Council, the Milburn Foundation, and creative firm BLDG Refuge. A news story from The River City News about the program can be seen here.

Numerous businesses are touting special deals on their websites and Facebook pages.

City officials continued to urge people to abide by safety regulations related to social distancing, wearing face coverings, and sanitizing hands and surfaces, while also helping businesses abide by restrictions announced here.

For example, while indoor dining has been curtailed at restaurants in an attempt to limit the exponential spread of the highly contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory disease, many also have outdoor dining areas and nearly all of them offer food on a carryout or delivery basis.

-Staff report