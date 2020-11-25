COVID-19: 3,408 New Cases in Ky.; 353 in NKY

Kentucky recorded an additional 3,408 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 353 across five Northern Kentucky counties on Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear reiterated his call for Kentuckians to follow safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the commonwealth.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and usually we get together with about fifteen people,” Beshear said. “This year, we just can’t do that. I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbors and all of our health care workers has to come first. I’m grateful for all Kentuckians who are sacrificing this year to keep each other safe.”

Locally, Kenton County saw 138 new cases while there were 116 in Boone Co., 69 in Campbell Co., 17 in Pendleton Co., and 13 in Grant Co.

All Northern Kentucky counties remain in the red zone, meaning an average daily case count of 25 or more per 100,000 population. Pendleton has the highest rate at 89.1 while Boone's rate is 75.6.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel.

Beshear also reported twenty-six newly confirmed COVID-19-related deaths along with a positivity rate of 8.88%.

There are currently 1,734 people hospitalized across the state including 409 in intensive care units and 216 on ventilators.

-Staff report