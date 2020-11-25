Ky. Presidential Electors to Cast Votes at State Capitol Ceremony

Kentucky's eight presidential electors, representing the eight electoral votes that the state possesses in presidential elections, will meet to cast their votes on December 14 during a state capitol ceremony.

“Our Constitution has no coronavirus exception, and we will fulfill our obligation to cast our state’s votes for President and Vice President, state of emergency notwithstanding,” Secretary of State Michael G. Adams said, referencing the emergency prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to surge in the state. “We will take every appropriate precaution, consistent with public health guidelines.”

The ceremony, usually held in the Supreme Court of Kentucky’s courtroom, has been moved to the Kentucky Senate chamber to better accommodate social distancing.

Kentucky's electoral votes were won by incumbent President Donald J. Trump who lost the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, 306 electoral votes for Biden to 232 for Trump.

Kentucky's eight electors are:

Carol Rogers, State-At Large

Ellen C. Williams, State-At-Large

Richard J. Grana, First District

Laura LaRue, Second District

Jack L. Richardson, IV, Third District

Earl Bush, Fourth District

Bob M. Hutchison, Fifth District

Ken Kearns, II, Sixth District

The event is scheduled for Monday, December 14 at 11:45 a.m.

-Staff report

Photo: Secretary of State Michael G. Adams