Police Unions in Kenton County Join Master Provisions for Free Food Distribution Event

Kenton County Lodges of the Fraternal Order of Police are partnering with Master Provisions to distribute roughly 1,100 boxes of food to families in need.

The food was acquired through the United States Dairy Association (USDA)'s Farmers to Families program.

Kenton County residents are eligible to receive a free 30-pound box of food containing:

∙ 1 pound of cheese

∙ 4 pounds of yogurt

∙ 1 gallon of milk

∙ 3 pounds of marinated chicken

∙ 1 dozen eggs

∙ 10 pounds of fruits and vegetables

Distribution will take place on Saturday, November 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, at the Gateway Community & Technical College Transportation Technology Center at 1051 Dudley Road in Fort Wright (the old Robke car dealership).

Those desiring a box of food will simply be required to show a Kenton County ID when they arrive and then remain in their vehicle as a box of food is loaded into their trunk or back seat. Distribution will be limited to one box per household.

This event is a partnership between the Kenton County Police Lodge 44, Covington Lodge 1, Kenton County Lodge 20, Erlanger/Elsmere Lodge 55, and Independence Lodge 75 of the Fraternal Order of Police in conjunction with Master Provisions.

Master Provisions is a non-profit organization based in Florence, which has been providing food, clothing and supplies to those in need both locally and internationally since 1994.

-Staff report

Photo: Gateway transportation technology center (RCN file)