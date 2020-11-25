WATCH: Newport Businesses Look for Support During Holiday Shopping Season

Newport businesses are asking for support from local customers during the holiday shopping season by way of five new videos released on Wednesday.

The videos were produced by Newport-based The Think Shop after businesses were solicited to tell their own story.

The following businesses are featured: Red Hot Promotions, Mokka and the Sunset Bar & Grill, The Yoga Bar, Pompilio’s, Headquarters Event Center, Seventh Street Gifts, Karmaic Beauty, eat well celebrations & feasts, 828 The Turn Event Center, York Street Café, Sis’s on Monmouth, Urban Chick, Costume Gallery, Knit On!, James Noll, Jerry’s Jug House, Mazzocca Bros. Antiques, Sweet Tooth Candies, Dresser Up and Interactive College of Technology.

WATCH THE VIDEOS:

--

--

--

--

--