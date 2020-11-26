Norse Men Open Season with Win, Women Fall to Cincinnati

It was a split decision in two close games for the men's and women's basketball teams of Northern Kentucky University.

The men pulled out a win over Ball State Wednesday night at BB&T Arena, 74-73 to start the new season 1-0.

Adrian Nelson secured the Norse victory with his nineteenth rebound of the game, an offensive grab in the final seconds to claim the win.

He also scored 10 points in the game.

NKU was led by Trevon Faulkner who scored 17. Marques Warrick added 14 while Trey Robinson scored 11 and Adham Eleeda put in 10.

Bryson Langdon hit a three-pointer off a pass to the left wing from Robinson with just 22 seconds left to put NKU ahead and to settle the final score.

NKU plays again on Saturday, hitting the road to Chattanooga for a 2 p.m. match-up.

The women's team fell in overtime at Cincinnati, 73-67 to start the season at 0-1.

Ally Niece led NKU with 17 points.

Lindsey Duvall, in her Northern Kentucky debut, added 13.

NKU plays at Akron on Tuesday.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics