NKU Men's Basketball Pauses Activities, Postpones Games After COVID Case

Northern Kentucky men's basketball announced Friday that it is postponing Saturday's game at Chattanooga and pausing all activities after a positive COVID-19 test involving what the university classifies as "Tier 1 personnel", which is made up of athletes, coaches, and essential support staff.

In an announcement, the program stated that it is conducting surveillance tests as part of Horizon League and NCAA protocols.

The positive test was returned Friday morning and a confirmation test is being conducted on what the university described as "the asymptomatic individual."

All close contacts have been notified, NKU said.

The university said that more information would be released as it becomes available.

The Norse opened the season on Wednesday with a 74-73 win over Ball State at home.

-Staff report