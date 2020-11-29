Boone Fiscal Court OKs Agreement for Possible Real ID Site

The Boone County fiscal court met virtually last week and adopted a resolution to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet authorizing reimbursable funding for construction to connect existing sections of First Financial Drive in an unincorporated part of the county.

The road is not particularly long and the state would like to lease office space in the block between First Financial and a Gold Star Chili location. Since there is not a completed road there, there would not be a connector for drivers to access a traffic light.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said that there are plenty of traffic lights along KY 18 already and the county does not wish to add anymore, but would prefer to provide access to an existing one.

County Administrator Jeff Earlywine said that the state would like to place an office there that can issue Real ID licenses, federally-mandated identification components that must meet minimum security standards.

Earlywine said that it would be possible that by this time next year that there will be a location in Northern Kentucky for such identification cards and driver's licenses to be obtained.

In other business, the fiscal court gave approval for a contract so that sidewalks could be placed on Frogtown Road. The work will be done by Jefferson Contracting at a price of $381,591.50, the lowest of four bids.

The next meeting will be on December 8 at 8:30 a.m. and will also be virtual.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor