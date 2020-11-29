COVID-19: 10,000+ Cases in Ky. Thurs-Sun.; At Least 743 in NKY

The Thanksgiving weekend from Thursday through Sunday produced more than 10,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, according to numbers released Friday, Saturday, and Sunday by Governor Andy Beshear.

The numbers for Thursday, Thanksgiving, were released on Friday due to the holiday.

State health officials, in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, urged Kentuckians to refrain from travel and gatherings with people outside their immediate household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state recorded 10,857 newly confirmed cases from Thursday through Sunday.

The Northern Kentucky counties of Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, and Pendleton saw a combined 743 newly confirmed cases over the past few days, though individual county numbers for Saturday have not yet been made available.

The daily numbers

Beshear said that Thanksgiving Day also brought with it the highest single-day case count yet during the pandemic with 3,870 confirmed cases statewide. The Northern Kentucky counties saw 369 cases that day, with the most in Kenton County which had 150.

On Friday, an additional 1,747 cases were confirmed statewide with 122 in Northern Kentucky. The most were again in Kenton, which saw 46.

On Saturday, the state confirmed 2,437 new cases of COVID-19. Individual county-level data has not yet been released for this date.

On Sunday, Beshear said that 2,803 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the state with 252 in Northern Kentucky. Boone County saw the most here with 93.

“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” said Beshear. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”

Deaths also increase

The state also saw 61 COVID-19-related deaths from Thursday through Sunday, with 32 of them on Thursday alone. An 84-year old man from Boone County was among the victims that day.

All Northern Kentucky counties remain in the state's red zone, meaning an average daily case count of 25 or more per 100,000 people.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate is 9.24%.

There are currently 1,709 people hospitalized including 407 in intensive care units and 218 on ventilators.

-Staff report