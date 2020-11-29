National Weather Service: Snow, Cold Temperatures on the Way

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio (NWS) for the Northern Kentucky area, with calls for snow in the amount of one to three inches Monday to Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. on Monday to 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The NWS said to plan on slippery road conditions, particularly during the Tuesday morning commute.

Rain is expected to mix with and then change to snow on Monday morning though accumulation will be mainly confined to grassy and elevated surfaces as pavement and air temperatures will start out above freezing, NWS said.

As temperatures drop below freezing Monday night, slick spots will develop on untreated surfaces.

Snow is expected to taper off by Tuesday morning.

Drivers are urged to slow down and to use caution while traveling.

Monday's high temperature is expected to be 38 with a low near 27. On Tuesday, the high is expected to be near 37 with a low near 23. By Wednesday the high temperatures are back to the low- to mid-40s through the rest of the week with no additional chance of precipitation until Saturday when there is a chance for rain showers.

