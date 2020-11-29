Redwood's Client-Produced Talk Show Wins Award, Shows Abilities

Cheers and applause burst from the audience as LeAnn Raleigh dances on to the set of “What’s Good from the Wood.”

Raleigh - the visionary behind the talk show hosted and produced at Redwood - looks out at the audience and camera smiling as she settles in her host chair. It’s really a dream come true for her and all those involved with Redwood adult clients' talk show.

Redwood, a nonprofit based in Fort Mitchell, guides children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential throughout their lives, by providing enriching educational, therapeutic, and vocational services.

“I’ve always wished I could do a talk show like Ellen (Degeneres),” Raleigh said. “I love her because she dances and has a good show. I thought it up that we should do a show and we did it. The show means so much to me. It’s important that we have this show. It gives us something to do. I’ve learned a lot.”

According to Redwood staff member and the talk show director, John McCoy, the show has been a great outlet for Raleigh and many others - even those in the audience.

“The show has helped them work on goals and learn more interpersonal skills,” he said. “For example, LeAnn is not just reading off a cue card, but she listen to the guests and responds to them with her own questions. She prepares with a list of questions, but adds more in as she listens. This makes the show more interesting to watch.”

Each week the local sports, weather and guest interviews are enjoyed by Redwood clients and staff and the show is broadcast Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on cable channels Spectrum 185 and Cincinnati Bell 821 in conjunction with the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky.

Guests have included David and Buddy Bell from the Cincinnati Reds; BenGal Cheerleaders; Sportscasters Ken Broo, George Vogel and John Popovich; Northern Kentucky Chamber President Brent Cooper; Joe Hoffecker from the Metropolitan Club; and Roger Babik from Master Provisions.

The River City News editor and publisher Michael Monks was also featured as a guest earlier this year.

“What’s Good from the Wood” recently won a Blue Chip Award, which are competitive and presented to the year's best in locally produced programming, primarily cable-based media.

“This award shows that all of their hard work has been noticed and will help them continue it in the future,” McCoy said.

Scott Napier said he is honored for the award, but even more honored just to be a part of the show. Napier works on the talk show in several ways. He runs bumper music for the show and is the substitute host and sportscaster when needed.

“This show shows that we have the ability, not inability,” Napier said. “It shows that we can do lot’s of things.”

Written by Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor

Photos provided