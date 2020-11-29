River City Living: Historic Church in Bellevue Now Home to Condos

The popular Beyond the Curb urban living tours that typically take place twice a year in Northern Kentucky's river cities, is virtual this year.

The Catalytic Fund, which produces the tours and aids in urban development projects, moved to a video tour series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A condo inside the former St. Anthony Church in Bellevue is the focus of this week's Beyond the Curb: River City Living video tour series.

Bill Kreutzjans, owner of Ashley Builders Group, bought Bellevue’s decommissioned St. Anthony Church in 2009 and turned it into five condos.

The 50-ft. ceilings and stained glass windows were woven into the building's design as a residential structure. Some of the other original elements of the church were also reused or repurposed.

When the current owners of this particular unit decided to move in together, one was living in a downtown high rise and the other in a suburban home. Their goal was to find some place truly special. As soon as they walked into this condo and saw the sunlight making the windows glow with color, they knew they had found it.

Those dramatic ceilings allow plenty of room for two loft-style bedrooms on the second floor, along with two bathrooms and large closets. The first floor is designed for entertaining, with a large living area, dining room and kitchen, as well as an office and powder room.

The owners love the convenience and charm of Bellevue. In their converted church condo, against the backdrop of the lofty architecture and art glass, they have created a warm, welcoming home.

The episode can be viewed here.

All of the River City Living episodes can be viewed here.

-Staff report

Photos provided