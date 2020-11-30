Pompilio's Owners Purchase Newport's Sweet Tooth Candy

The owners of one classic Newport business announced Monday that they have purchased another one.

Sweet Tooth Candy & Ice Cream is now owned by Joe Bristow and Larry Geiger, operators of Pompilio's Italian Restaurant.

Sweet Tooth's former owners, Bob and Norma Schneider, had earlier announced their plans to retire, which put the future of the sweet shop, located on Eleventh Street, into question.

Bristow and Geiger decided to make a move.

“Joe and I have been a part of the Newport, Kentucky community since we were kids,” Geiger said.

“We would both go and get Sweet Tooth’s famous ice balls in the summer, caramel apples in the fall and Valentine’s Day chocolates," Bristow said. "It was just a part of our lives and we had to secure its future.”

Sweet Tooth opened in 1972.

The new owners plan to upgrade Sweet Tooth's location and bring in some branding changes, but will maintain the popular candy and ice cream recipes.

“When we first started the conversation with Bob, we knew we had to keep his recipes the same. We are thankful to share that we are even able to keep Bob on for the foreseeable future to ensure a smooth transition," Bristow said.

To celebrate the change in ownership, Sweet Tooth is offering a free opera cream with any purchase on Saturday and Sunday, December 12 and 13.

-Staff report