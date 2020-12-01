Annual NKY Christmas Dinner for Those in Need Moves Due to COVID

The annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day dinner that usually hosts around 2,000 adults and children is moving to a smaller venue this year due to COVID-19.

It is usually hosted at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, but was planned to be hosted this year at the Gardens of Park Hills for its thirty-third anniversary year.

Due to the pandemic, however, the dinner is moving to the Parish Kitchen and its new location at 1561 Madison Avenue in Covington.

Dinner will be served in take-out containers on Christmas Day (December 25) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to guests who walk up or drive through, according to Tom Hall, a member of the Sunday Morning Club, which puts on the annual event.

"With the concerns about COVID and the shutdowns, we felt like it just wasn't safe or smart to serve the sit-down dinner this year," said Hall, a retired Covington firefighter and a long-time dinner organizer and volunteer. "We still hope everyone who needs a good meal that day can come by. We understand this is a little disruptive, but it's really the only choice we had and we thank The Parish Kitchen for helping us out."

Since 1974, the Parish Kitchen has offered a lunchtime meal, without cost, to all who visit the facility.

"Being a long-time ministry of the Diocese of Covington, Parish Kitchen has served many meals over the years," said Alan Pickett, executive director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Covington. "We are pleased that we could be part of this wonderful tradition for the first time this year, allowing the Northern Kentucky Christmas Dinner to continue at our new location."

As it has for more than 20 years, McHale's Events and Catering will prepare the Christmas Day meal, which includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, rolls, dessert and more. But instead of preparing and serving the dinner at the convention center in downtown Covington, owner Chuck McHale, members of his family and other volunteers will prepare the meals at The Gardens of Park Hills and then deliver them a little over two miles away to The Parish Kitchen.

Volunteers, including members of the Sunday Morning Club, Ironworkers Local 44 and Parish Kitchen volunteers, will help transport and distribute the meals.

Organizers are also being forced to make other changes to the dinner.

Usually, children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive toys while children and adults receive gifts of blankets, scarves, groceries, personal care items, vegetables and more.

"But because of the COVID, we can't do any of that this year," Hall said. "And we know some people won't hear about the move, so we plan to have someone outside the convention center Christmas Day who can direct people to the Parish Kitchen."

"Hopefully," Hall said, "we can get back to normal next year with the dinner being held at The Gardens of Park Hills."

The dinner is dedicated to former organizer Tom Steenken, who passed away last year. It is open to anyone but has traditionally served the needy, the homeless and those who have nowhere else to go on Christmas Day.

The Sunday Morning Club was founded in 1937, following the repeal of Prohibition. Bar owners, bartenders, waitresses, politicians and others would meet at local Northern Kentucky bars, which could not serve alcohol until 1 p.m. on Sundays. They began raising money for various charities, and over the years have supported the Northern Kentucky Children's Home, the Protestant Children's Home, the Diocese of Covington, Care Net, Good Guys Club of Walton, Kelly Elementary, the Indigent Home for Ladies and more.

