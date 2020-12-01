Newport Launches Assistance Program for Businesses Impacted by Pandemic

The City of Newport has launched a COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program to provide grants of up to $1,000 to assist eligible businesses impacted by the pandemic.

"The program was created in response to the impact COVID 19 and the state mandate closures is having on small businesses in Newport," said Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims. “It is intended to assist restaurants, bars, gyms and fitness centers.”

The city is also working with local restaurants on options to expand outdoor dining. Restaurants interested in doing so should contact Bev Holiday at [email protected] for more information.

The funds from this assistance program may be used to cover the cost of tent rental or other necessary items related to the mandated closures.

The financial assistance is being offered on first come, first serve basis until the funding is fully committed. More information on the program and an application can be found on the city's website.

Businesses could begin applying on Monday and can do so through January 4.

Eligibility requirements include:

Eligible businesses include restaurants, bars, gyms and fitness centers that have been impacted by mandated closures due to COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars with drive through services, that have delivery-based services, or provide walk up service only are not eligible. Recipient restaurant and bar businesses must have indoor seating.

No publicly traded businesses are eligible.

Recipient businesses must have been open with a valid occupational license and certificate of occupancy prior to March 30, 2020.

Recipient businesses must have a valid City of Newport Occupational License and be up to date on all applicable taxes, licenses and fees.

