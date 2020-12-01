Thomas More Postpones Two Women's Basketball Games Due to COVID Protocols

Thomas More women's basketball will reschedule two upcoming games due to COVID-19 protocols, the university announced Tuesday.

Further details about those protocols were not provided in the announcement.

The Saints were set to play against Lindsey Wilson on Thursday and Cumberland (Tenn.) on Saturday.

The Mid-South Conference will work to reschedule those games for later in the season, the university said.

Those dates will be published on the athletic website when they become available.

The men’s basketball team will still play at Lindsey Wilson and Cumberland this week, the university said.

