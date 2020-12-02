Covington Woman Accused of Posting Child Pornography to Tumblr

A Covington woman was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Covington Police executed a search warrant at 727 Edgecliff Street after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that someone was possibly sharing child pornography through the social networking website Tumblr.

Investigators identified Kiara Asongany, 21, as a resident at the address and located her at her workplace. She was brought to police headquarters for an interview and was later arrested.

She is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

No further details were available.

-Staff report