How to Recycle Holiday Lights in Covington

The City of Covington is offering the opportunity to recycle unusable Christmas lights instead of throwing them away thanks to a partnership among the City of Covington, Cohen Recycling, and Keep Covington Beautiful.

“We’re making it easier for people to recycle,” said Stephanie Bacher, Covington’s solid waste & recycling supervisor.

You can drop off the lights (loose, not bagged) at two locations until Feb. 1:

A barrel outside City Hall, at 20 West Pike St. (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday).

The lobby of the Center for Great Neighborhoods, 321 W. 12th St. (9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday).

You can also visit https://www.cohenusa.com/ lights to find other recycling locations.

Many kinds of string lights are accepted during this event, including traditional and LED-style bulbs. Other electric holiday yard decorations, such as a projector or the motor on an inflatable character, may be recycled at a Cohen Recycling Center. See the page linked above for a location and call ahead for more information on recycling these items.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Bacher said, Americans generate an additional 7 million pounds of waste between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

“We can and should reduce this excess waste, and we’re working with our partners to help Covington residents do so, at least locally,” she said.

-Staff report