NKU Program Named Among World's Best

Northern Kentucky University's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) was selected as one of three finalists for the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Teaching and Pedagogical Innovation Award, presented by the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers.

This is the third time in as many years that NKU's CIE has received the honor.

"We're focused on keeping the momentum going for students. We understand the bumps and bruises that come with getting startups off the ground business because we've been there before,” said Dr. David Schneider, director of the CIE. “Entrepreneurship isn't something you can only learn in a classroom or lab. You have to learn how to recognize value and drive value where the vulnerable aspects are."

CIE is part of NKU's College of Business and offers entrepreneurship opportunities for students inside and outside of the classroom.

“Throughout our classes and programming, students explore ways to shape ideas into entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Jeff Varrone, assistant director of the CIE. “Coming from different backgrounds and interest areas, our students bring unique perspectives and talents, and each of them has the determination and drive to uncover solutions to everyday problems.”

“Our students are doing a fantastic job of bringing innovation to the table. Even in the virtual environment, they are hiring employees and earning revenue,” said Zac Strobl, assistant director of the CIE. “What makes NKU and the CIE unique is that we take the time to help execute their ideas, but our students are the real heroes here.”

"We understand the importance of fostering innovation and creating sustainable opportunities for all here at NKU. I couldn't be prouder of the CIE's continued success and its ability to inspire students," said Dean Hassan HassabElnaby, Haile/US Bank College of Business.

