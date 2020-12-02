St. Vincent de Paul Continues Coat Drive Operation

St. Vincent de Paul and its media partners (WRRM and WLWT) along with Gold Star Chili are working to collect coats for the twentieth year to help those in need stay warm this winter.

The coat drive began in October and will continue through the end of January.

Collection sites are limited to drop-off locations at St. Vincent de Paul stores throughout Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. In Northern Kentucky, select community fire departments and local businesses, Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and Payroll Partners, have also joined the effort. A list of drop-off points can be found at www.svdpnky.org.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

There is a particular need for children and plus size adult coats, the organization said.

Scarf It Up For Those In Need has donated additional hats, gloves/mittens and scarves again this year.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky distributed 2,000 donated coats to children and adults during distribution days last winter. This year’s goal is to distribute 2,200 in Northern Kentucky communities.

Typically, SVdP would host several events to distribute the coats. However, large gatherings are not advisable due to the threat of COVID-19. Instead, individuals in need of a coat can contact the St. Vincent de Paul helpline at 859-341-3219 to request a voucher to redeem for a coat in the Erlanger, Florence or Falmouth locations. Coats will be distributed through the network of stores through the end of February.

SVdP NKY is also being joined by the Northern Kentucky Safety Net Alliance to provide more places to donate and to distribute to those in need. The Safety Net Alliance is expanding collection efforts to also include blankets, Hot Hands, gloves, scarves and hats to ensure that those who cannot make it to a SVdP store, such as the homeless, will be able to get the warm gear they need to be safe and healthy this winter. The Alliance is planning a drive through donation day for Sunday, December 6 from 11 until 2 at various Northern Kentucky locations. The St. Vincent de Paul Florence location at 7110 Turfway Road will be one of the collection sites participating in this event.

-Staff report

Photo provided