New Kenton Jailer is Current Chief Deputy, Former Erlanger PD Chief, City Administrator

Kenton County's new jailer will be Marc L. Fields, who currently serves as the chief deputy there and previously as Erlanger city administrator until 2017.

Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann tapped Fields to assume the role effective January 1.

He replaces Terry Carl, who is retiring, after first being elected in 1998.

“Marc Fields has been Kenton County Jailer Terry Carl’s chief deputy since 2018, and his work over the past two years, as well as his prior experience in law enforcement and public administration, makes this an easy choice,” Knochelmann said in a news release.

Fields is a graduate of Holmes High School and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for six years.

In 1983, he began a 30-year career in law enforcement. He became chief of police in Erlanger in 2002 and served in that role for eleven years. He then served as Erlanger city administrator through 2017.

Fields joined the Kenton County Detention Center as chief deputy of administration in 2018.

“There are very few individuals in Northern Kentucky who have a better combination of law enforcement and public administration experience," Knochelmann said. "I have confidence that Kenton County Jailer Marc Fields will build on Terry Carl’s legacy, and make sure our detention center is a model for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

“I started out as a Patrol Officer, so public safety and public service has always been in my blood," Fields said. "Along the way, I’ve always looked at each leadership opportunity as a way to give a little more back to the community I love.

"I’m excited about the chance to build on Terry Carl’s legacy. Kenton County is blessed to have a detention center and a great team of employees that leads the Commonwealth in programming designed to get people back on track in life. I’m confident we can fulfill our mission of keeping Kenton County safe by incarcerating those who need to be held, but also helping those incarcerated get their lives back in order so they can become contributing members of our community and, hopefully, not return to our care."

Fields also thanked Knochelmann for the appointment and his wife of 41 years, Sandi.

