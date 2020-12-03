NKY Projects Earn Contractors Awards from SD1

Sanitation District 1 presented honors to three local construction companies for what the utility called their proactive approach to addressing storm water challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment.

The 2020 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award are in their fifteenth year and will recognize Michael Joseph of Al Neyer for work on the Atlas Air training facility in Erlanger, Craig Lonkard of Lonkard Construction for work on the Dudley Road improvement project in Edgewood, and Brian Groneck of Messer Construction for work on a Northern Kentucky University residence hall in Highland Heights.

“Erosion and sediment control requires constant attention,” said Jason Burlage, SD1’s plan review administrator. “This is an essential element in protecting water quality and the landscape to protect local residents. Al Neyer, Lonkard Construction and Messer Construction have demonstrated a commitment to this work by embracing BMPs at their job sites.”

BMPs are design, construction and maintenance practices that minimize the impact of storm water runoff by holding it in place, slowing it down and filtering it for pollutants. BMPs such as silt fences and sediment basins ensure that storm water runoff will not erode the soil and cause damage to property and the environment.

